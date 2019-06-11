Give Me 5 For Kids Sunday Funday At Bateau Bay Ten Pin Bowl!

Talk about a strike! 107.7 2GO’s Give Me 5 For Kids is partnering up with Bateau Bay Ten Pin Bowl for a Sunday FunDay on June 23!





For just $5 a game between 9am and 2pm, bowlers will sure feel like they’re winning with all of the money raised heading straight to Give Me 5 For Kids! Additionally, our very own 107.7 2GO FM Street Patrol will be there on the day as a ‘spare’ pair of hands in helping us raise money for the sick kids of the coast!

What: Give Me 5 For Kids Sunday Funday

When: Sunday June 23rd, 9am-2pm

Where: Bateau Bay Ten Pin Bowl

