Give Me $5 For Yoga @ Fix - Give Me 5 For Kids Fundraiser

Today is World Yoga Day, and to celebrate Triple M and Fix have joined forces for #GM5FK.

Now you get the chance to try Yoga when Shepparton and the World raise money and send positive energy to those who need it.

Come and try yoga for the first time, if you already practice yoga then please come and support this worthy cause. Introductory classes run for an hour and spaces are limited to 15 per class.



It's only $5 per session, with proceeds going to the GV Health Kids Ward as part of Triple M's Give ME 5 For Kids Appeal.

Bookings are essential; when one class is full we will add another. LET'S FILL AS MANY AS WE CAN!



To book call FIX MUSCLE PERFORMANCE on 58315400 or download the FIX APP and book online.

Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.



Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events. To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.



Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth



#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.



Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.