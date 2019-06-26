Give Me Grunge For Kids

Get ready to re-live your 90s grunge days with us at The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon on Saturday 29 June!

Phineas Q (Banksy's band) will play live 90s tunes from Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Sound Garden and more.

Tickets are $20 and all proceeds from tickets go to Give Me 5 For Kids, raising funds for CQ's children hospital wards.

There'll be a GM5FK raffle on the night for a signed electric guitar, grunge rocker pack, a Great Keppel Island getaway and more.

Get tickets from Triple M Rockhampton Reception, the Strand Hotel, or at the door.

Check out the Facebook event from The Strand, click "Going" and invite your mates.

See you there!