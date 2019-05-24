2GO's Give Me LOLs For Kids Comedy Night!

Hosted by Tahir (As seen on Fat Pizza, HOUSOS) and featuring a stack of Australia's top comedians; Kitty Flanagan, Michael Shafar, Akmal Saleh and The Central Coast's very own Mitch Garling and Kabba.

This Sunday May 26th, Mingara Recreation Club

Doors open from 6.00pm with the show kicking off at 6:30pm.

Money raised goes towards helping sick kids on the Central Coast.

Imagine the difference you can make!

Proudly brought to you by 107.7 2GO!

What: Give Me LOLS For Kids 2019

When: Sunday, May 26th | Doors Open at 6:00pm

Where: Mingara Recreation Club

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play