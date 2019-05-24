2GO's Give Me LOLs For Kids Comedy Night!

This Sunday, May 26th

Kalun Townsend

24 May 2019

Article heading image for 2GO's Give Me LOLs For Kids Comedy Night!

107.7 2GO Presents Give Me LOLs For Kids Comedy Night!

Hosted by Tahir (As seen on Fat PizzaHOUSOS) and featuring a stack of Australia's top comedians; Kitty Flanagan, Michael Shafar, Akmal Saleh and The Central Coast's very own Mitch Garling and Kabba.

This Sunday May 26th, Mingara Recreation Club

Doors open from 6.00pm with the show kicking off at 6:30pm.

Money raised goes towards helping sick kids on the Central Coast.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Imagine the difference you can make!

Proudly brought to you by 107.7 2GO!

What: Give Me LOLS For Kids 2019
When: Sunday, May 26th | Doors Open at 6:00pm
Where: Mingara Recreation Club

 

