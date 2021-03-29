“Give Them Whoever They Want” | MG Backs Jason Taumalolo’s Queensland Origin Move

MG has backed Jason Taumalolo's move to play for Queensland in the State of Origin.

Despite already representing New Zealand and Tonga on the international stage, reports from The Daily Telegraph suggest Taumalolo is looking to represent the Maroons having lived in the state since the age of 12.

And Triple M's Mark Geyer is all for the move wanting to see the best players, who have been in Australia long enough, play in rugby league's showpiece event.

