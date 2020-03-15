Give Your Business A Boost At The Annual Supply Chain Expo

Calling all business owners... The annual supply chain expo is set to hit Gladstone again this year, giving local businesses the opportunity to showcase their products and services to fellow businesses and the region community.

The expo is presented by Australia Pacific LNG, and is enormously beneficial to businesses who aim to be more competitive, operate more efficiently, build a network, and learn from like-minded people.

It is particularly relevant to those involved in the mining and energy sectors, engineering, construction, transport, warehousing, and maintenance.

The supply chain expo is on Thursday 30th April starting at 8:00am and finishing at 2:00pm, located at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention centre and is free for all visitors to attend.

