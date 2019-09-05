Gladstone Engineering Alliance Appoints Acting General Manager

Gladstone Engineering Alliance (GEA) has announced the appointment of Chantale Lane as Acting General Manager.

In a special meeting of the GEA Board of Directors, a decision was made last week to suspend the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer.



GEA Board President Anthony Buenen said many quality applications were received for the CEO position, and the board would like to thank the candidates for their time.



“Our decision to not immediately replace our previous CEO is based on how well the current team has handled this management transition,” he said.



“We have a strong team in place that are not only skilled in what they do, but they’re extremely dedicated to seeing GEA grow going forward.



“This also gives the board confidence to take our time in undertaking a holistic review of our management objectives.”



Ms Lane said as Acting General Manager she would focus on renewing GEA’s work to build up the capacities and capabilities of member organisations.



“Our goal is to assist members in reaching their professional goals,” she said.



“With that in mind we distributed a new survey to all members next week, and the feedback we receive will directly shape the direction the GEA takes over the next six to 12 months.”



Ms Lane has been with the GEA since October 2018. She has extensive experience in business administration, and is a former small business owner and operator.