Gladstone Solar Farm Receives Development Approval

The independent Coordinator-General has approved a development application for a 762-hectare solar farm in the city’s State Development Area (SDA), subject to conditions, making Gladstone closer to hosting one million solar panels.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said Acciona Energy’s proposed Aldoga solar farm would create up to 240 construction jobs and 10 ongoing jobs once operational.

“At maximum capacity the $400 million solar farm will generate around 250 megawatts of energy, which is enough to supply approximately 122,000 homes annually,” Mr Dick said.

“The power generated will be fed into the national electricity grid via a connection into the Powerlink Larcom Creek Station.

“A community benefit fund will also be established by Acciona Energy to invest $50,000 to $120,000 from the project back into the community each year.

“Over the lifetime of the project, this will see a total of $1.5 million to $3.6 million put back into Gladstone and surrounding areas.” Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett welcomed news of the approved development application.

“It is fantastic to see Gladstone continue to cement itself as the place to invest in future energy,” Councillor Burnett said.

“We have proved time and time again we are committed to developing and innovating within the energy sectors.”

Cr Burnett said the approved development application again highlighted the Gladstone Region’s strategic advantages when it comes to providing the space for further advancements within the energy industry.

“The application again demonstrates our region’s commitment to delivering diversified energy sources,” he said.

“This is a great win for the region, bringing with it further employment and education opportunities.”