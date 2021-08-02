Gladys Hits Back At Reporter Over Pfizer Supply Stuff Up On The Central Coast

40,000 Pfizer vaccinations have been redirected away from Central Coast and Hunter regions in a move to get Year 12 Students vaccinated in time to return to face-to-face learning on August 16.

Appointments across the Riverina, Mid North Coast and Central West were forced to be rescheduled.

But some feel it's not simply a prioritisation move.

A reporter quizzed Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday, asking if there was a connection between the redirection and the fact that many NSW Parliament seats across the Central Coast are Labour owned

It did not sit well with the Premier.

“That question offends me," Berejiklian said.

She went on to emphasise the importance of Year 12 students completing their HSC exams.

“There are eight million citizens in NSW and we are all making a sacrifice. If it means some people have to wait a few extra weeks before they get their Pfizer, I think people would appreciate (that). They are decisions that (NSW Health) takes. How the vaccines are allocated is not a decision that someone like myself would make,” Berejiklian added.

Still, not everyone is convinced.

Murry MP Helen Dalton told Australia Today residents have been gobsmacked after receiving text messages informing them of their appointment cancellation.

“We think that the government here in NSW are targeting non-Coalition seats so we’d like some transparency about which electoral areas have been robbed and I think it’s about time Glady’s came clean with all of this,” she said.

Prominent labour seats include Gosford and The Entrance.

