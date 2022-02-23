Gleeso F***s Up His Dave Grohl Interview

Dave Grohl Interview Has HORROR Start

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl joined Dave Gleeson on Triple M Nights to chat about the Fooies exciting new horror film 'Studio 666'. But it wasn't such a smooth start with technophobe Gleeso behind the dials...



Still Frame from Studio 666. Source: Sony Pictures Still Frame from Studio 666. Source: Sony Pictures

Once Gleeso was able to get his tech working, Dave Grohl shares the inspiration behind the film, what the experience was like putting it together, and how some BIG NAMES got involved in the project based off returning a favour.

Listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!