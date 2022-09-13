Glenn Maxwell Believes Australia Can Defend T20 Crown

Speaking to Gus Worland on The Rush Hour, Australia Cricket star Glenn Maxwell believes the national team will be ready to defend their T20 World Cup title on home soil.

Australia defeated rivals New Zealand in a thrilling final last time around and Maxwell knows what it takes to win another world title.

"We probably weren't the best team last year but we were able to play our best cricket at the right time.

"Which is what you need to do in tournament cricket.

"And I believe that this team, with the confidence we got from last year, I feel like we can definitely back it up."

