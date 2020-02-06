Glenn Maxwell Explains How He’s Managing His Mental Health

Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell has explained how he’s managing his mental health on the Hot Breakfast.

LISTEN HERE:

“I’m going really well at the moment, I’ve had a really good team around me to help me deal with certain aspects of life on and off the field,” Maxwell said.

“Certain aspects I suppose as well, being away from home for so long, and the break that I took was a necessary one.

“I felt like I was pretty burnt out, I needed some time to work out what I really wanted to get out of the game, and work out what was really meaningful to me.”

Maxi also spoke about the Stars’ form, his Test future, and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!