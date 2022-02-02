Glenn Wheatley's FINAL Interview

Today The Australian Music Industry Mourns Icon, Glenn Wheatley

A true icon of the Australian music industry who played a huge role in our own history, Glenn Wheatley passed away overnight at the age of 74 from Covid-19 complications. 

Looking back to July 2021, Glenn Wheatley joined Matty O on Triple M Aussie for a wholesome chat, which turned out to be his final interview.

Touching on everything from writing a Masters Apprentices album on a boat, recording at Abbey Road in studio 2, to how he naturally fell into artist management, starting up Australia's first FM radio station and LOADS MORE.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

2 February 2022

