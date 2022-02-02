Glenn Wheatley's FINAL Interview
Vale Glenn Wheatley 1948-2022
Getty
Today The Australian Music Industry Mourns Icon, Glenn Wheatley
A true icon of the Australian music industry who played a huge role in our own history, Glenn Wheatley passed away overnight at the age of 74 from Covid-19 complications.
Looking back to July 2021, Glenn Wheatley joined Matty O on Triple M Aussie for a wholesome chat, which turned out to be his final interview.
Touching on everything from writing a Masters Apprentices album on a boat, recording at Abbey Road in studio 2, to how he naturally fell into artist management, starting up Australia's first FM radio station and LOADS MORE.
Have a listen to the full chat below:
