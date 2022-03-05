Glitter & Glam On Show In Sydney’s Iconic Mardi Gras Parade 2022

Mardi Gras' iconic Sydney parade is finally here, celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride communities.

Since the avalanche of global pandemic, the glamorous parade has segued from its origins on Oxford Street, to the Covid-friendly Sydney Cricket Grounds (SCG).

Despite the scene change, nothing can keep the glitter, colour, costumes and spectacular props and floats from taking centre stage.

On Saturday, March 5 more than 160 parade entries (formerly known as floats), along with 5800 parade marchers and 40,000 spectators are expected to converge on the SCG for the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

Bringing extra delight to glitz and glamour of Mardi Gras, the popular Sunday recovery party Laneway, is ready to bring home the celebrations, after the NSW government scrapped the ban on dancing and removed density limits at indoor venues.

“It’s the green light for us to move forward with everything,” Mardi Gras chief executive Albert Kruger said. “It alleviates quite a lot of pressure. All things being equal, it’s back to normal.”

The festival theme for 2021 is UNITED WE SHINE, described as a message “signifying that LGBTQIA+ communities shine brighter together and by standing up against hate and inequality as a collective, the message of love and inclusion is heard louder”.

The Mardi Gras festivities this year, have been embraced with even greater support, after the Federal government's controversial religious discrimination bill caused uproar among the greater community.

Trans Pride president AJ Brown said for trans and gender diverse people who have suffered through a tumultuous year in politics, Mardi Gras will be a celebration of identity after political antics tried to take that away.

“It is really important for us to be visible in the community, and this is a major event where we are able to not only celebrate ourselves, but also for all those people out there that could see somebody who is just like them,” Brown said.

“Us doing Mardi Gras shows here we are, we have done it, and we are resilient”

“Mardi Gras is about seeing people who haven’t disappeared ... my job as president is to try to give the most positive affirmations that you are valid, you are worthy, you are important, you are celebrated, and you are loved,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger confirmed that Mardi Gras will return to its “spiritual home” in 2023.

“Mardi Gras will return to Oxford Street for world pride … It’s our home, it’s our spiritual home and everyone wants that. We stop the city for the day,” Mr Kruger said.

