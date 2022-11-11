Global Carbon Emissions To Hit Record Levels in 2022

Global fossil-fuel carbon emissions are estimated to hit record levels this year, surpassing 2019 data.

According to the latest emissions report released on Friday by the Global Carbon Project (GCP), the "bleak" findings suggest that cutting emissions by half by 2030 looks very unlikely.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Science Briefing - bringing you the latest research in technology, health, climate, physics, artificial intelligence, space and more.

The GCP, which is made up of scientists, found there was no evidence of cuts in emissions needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed-upon in the 2015 Paris Agreement to avert the most devastating impacts of climate change.

“This is more evidence that time is running out,” said Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, a climate scientist at the University of Exeter and lead author of the study.

The report predicts that 40.6 billion metric tons of fossil fuel related CO2 will have been released into the atmosphere during 2022 - almost equivalent to total carbon emissions in pre-pandemic 2019.

“This year we see yet another rise in global fossil fuel CO2 emissions, when we need a rapid decline.

“Leaders at Cop27 will have to take meaningful action if we are to have any chance of limiting global warming close to 1.5C," said Prof Friedlingstein.

The report echoes the sentiment of UN boss, António Guterres, who opened the Cop27 Climate Summit this week.

“We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing. Our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator. - UN secretary general, António Guterres

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.