Joey Scandizzo Is Coming To Shepparton

4 time Australian Hairdresser of the Year and pioneer of the Eleven Australia brand, Joey Scandizzo is coming to The Sherbourne Terrace on Monday June 17 for the next GV BRaIN event.

He started in Melbourne, and now styles some of the world's most famous hair, including Elle McPherson, Ruby Rose and Paris Hilton, and has established an empire of salons, barbers and blow dry bars!

The event works in two parts:

Industry Look and Learn at GOTAFE Harder Auditorium Monday, June 17 3.30pm - 5.00pm

Dinner at Sherbourne Terrace Monday, June 17 6.00pm - 9.00pm (price includes a drink on arrival, canapes, main and dessert).

Please note: when buying tickets, either link will give you the option to purchase for an individual dinner or look and learn or the whole package.

As one of the most prominent hairstylists, success is inevitable for Joey Scandizzo. Among his endless list of accolades, he has also been awarded Australian Hairdresser of the Year on four separate occasions. An industry leader, a magician in his craft, Joey Scandizzo is a trusted hair fashion spokesperson and is equally regarded in the field of business.

