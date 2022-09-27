Global Study Confirms COVID-19 Vaccine Can Affect Menstrual Cycles

Various changes to menstrual cycle patterns included length, regularity, and intensity of menstrual flow after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination have been confirmed in a new study.

The findings, although identifying the changes were mostly slight and temporary, confirmed the results of a prior study which first recognised an association between the two, this time on a larger scale.

“Our findings with this larger dataset are very consistent with our previous research. Some individuals experience a slightly longer cycle length with the COVID-19 vaccine, and, for most, it goes back to normal quickly.” Said Alison Edelman M.D., M.P.H., lead investigator of the study.

“But more importantly, we hope our findings further validate what so many individuals reported experiencing and allow health care professionals to provide patients with better care and clinical recommendations.”

A total of 14,936 vaccinated people found an increase of less than one day in each cycle in which they were vaccinated: a .71 day increase after the first dose and a .56 day increase after the second dose.

Further studies have been called for other aspects of vaccination-linked changes to menstrual cycles, such as unexpected vaginal bleeding and menstrual flow and pain and to determine an explanation as to why it occurred.

The full study, which was published on Wednesday in BMJ Journals can be viewed here.

