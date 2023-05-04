Global Weight Loss Company Jenny Craig Collapses In The US But No Impact In Australia

Global weight loss company Jenny Craig has shut down its operations in the US after 40 years, while its business in Australia will remain open.

Australian entrepreneur Jenny Craig founded the company when she struggled to lose weight after the birth of her second child.

The company has helped millions of people shed pounds through proven weight loss plans.

It also provides categorised menus designed by chefs and nutritionists to help customers lose weight.

According to a letter seen by ABC News, the company told employees that it would close its headquarters in San Diego by June 24.

The company has faced increased competition in the market, followed by the introduction of a series of weight loss drugs, including Wegovy, Rybelsus and Ozempic.

Businesses with around 500 weight-loss retail centres in the US and Canada with more than 1,000 employees aim to close.

Jenny Craig Australia and New Zealand, told Seven News there will be no impact on its Australian market.

“While this is unfortunate news for our colleagues in the USA, the Jenny Craig operations here in Australia and New Zealand do act independently,” a spokesperson said.

“Here in Australia and New Zealand, we currently continue to operate and support our clients.

“As always, our priority is to continue providing the best possible service. We thank you for your continued patience and support during this time.”

