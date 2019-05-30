Chance For North Queenslanders To See Low Flying Globemasters

In NQ after midday

30 May 2019

CPL Glen McCarthy (Department of Defence)

All eyes to the sky today as a pair of C-17A Globemasters will be flying low across North Queensland.

The planes are leaving Brisbane to fly up the coast for some air-to-air refuelling training.

The Globemasters are one of the biggest planes in the Defence Force fleet, weighing in at 128 tonnes and with a 51-metre wingspan.

Defence said the planes will be flying 90 metres above ground level over some communities, they include:

  • 12.50pm              Tully Heads
  • 1pm                       Wallaman Falls
  • 1.05pm                West / South Ingham area
  • 1.35pm                Alva Beach
  • 1.40pm                Bowen
  • 1.55pm                Airlie Beach/Whitsundays area

Today's flight to ensure that the pilots are capable flying complex missions.

