Chance For North Queenslanders To See Low Flying Globemasters

All eyes to the sky today as a pair of C-17A Globemasters will be flying low across North Queensland.
The planes are leaving Brisbane to fly up the coast for some air-to-air refuelling training.
The Globemasters are one of the biggest planes in the Defence Force fleet, weighing in at 128 tonnes and with a 51-metre wingspan.
Defence said the planes will be flying 90 metres above ground level over some communities, they include:
- 12.50pm Tully Heads
- 1pm Wallaman Falls
- 1.05pm West / South Ingham area
- 1.35pm Alva Beach
- 1.40pm Bowen
- 1.55pm Airlie Beach/Whitsundays area
Today's flight to ensure that the pilots are capable flying complex missions.