Chance For North Queenslanders To See Low Flying Globemasters

All eyes to the sky today as a pair of C-17A Globemasters will be flying low across North Queensland.

The planes are leaving Brisbane to fly up the coast for some air-to-air refuelling training.

The Globemasters are one of the biggest planes in the Defence Force fleet, weighing in at 128 tonnes and with a 51-metre wingspan.

Defence said the planes will be flying 90 metres above ground level over some communities, they include:

12.50pm Tully Heads

1pm Wallaman Falls

1.05pm West / South Ingham area

1.35pm Alva Beach

1.40pm Bowen

1.55pm Airlie Beach/Whitsundays area

Today's flight to ensure that the pilots are capable flying complex missions.