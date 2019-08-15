GM5FK Golf Day

Give Me 5 for Kids is Triple M’s Community Fundraising initiative supporting the Children’s Ward of the Royal Hobart Hospital.

In 2019, we are hoping to finish off our fundraising drive with our culminating event, via the Give Me 5 for Kids Golf Day.

FRIDAY 4TH OCTOBER 2019 AT THE ROYAL HOBART GOLF CLUB

4 PERSON AMBROSE COMPETITION

11.00am Team Registrations & All Day BBQ Commences

11.30am Team Briefing

12.00 noon Shotgun Start

4.30pm Drinks in the bar and Presentations

5.30pm Conclusion

MAJOR PRIZE:

Barnbougle Golfing Trip for 4 Golfers including 2 nights accommodation and green fees to Barnbougle Dunes and Lost Farm for 4 players Valued at $1600

PLUS heaps of minor prizes

Entry form can be downloaded from here