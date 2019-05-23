GM5FK Girls Night Out Fundraiser

Ladies of the Goulburn Valley, the night out you’ve been waiting for has arrived.

The Girls Night Out is a fundraiser for the annual Give Me 5 for Kids charity at the Shepparton Greyhound Club, June 22 from 6pm til late!

Tickets are just $75 including;

Food and Beverages - (Spirits, Beer, Wine and Soft drink)

DJ after last race until late

Pamper Parlour

Competitions and prizes

Live Greyhound Racing

CLICK HERE to book your tickets and connect with the Shepparton Greyhounds Facebook page.

Numbers are limited, book now.

Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.



Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events. To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.



Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth



#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.



Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.