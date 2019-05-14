GM5FK Launch Breakfast 2019

You're invited to join us at Triple M's Give Me 5 For Kids Official Launch Breakfast for 2019!
Hosted by Dave Noonan and Al Plath on Tuesday May 28 at Elwick Racecourse
Seats are $30 each or you can purchase a table of 10 for $250!
Include a full buffet breakfast all thanks to the team at Eliwkc Functions and Events
They will be raffles, a live broadcast with Dave Noonan and Al Plath and the chance to play the Hobart Cash Quiz LIVE!
To book your tickets, email Breeana.Russell@sca.com.au
A massive thank you to the following businesses who support us year after year:
Elwick Functions and Events
Rosetta Store
Right Price Meats
PFD
Best Fresh
Blue Line
Tasfresh
Tasman Coffee