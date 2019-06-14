Give 5 For Kids At Mitre 10 Kincumber!

We know them as ‘Mighty Helpful’, and Mitre 10 sure are helping our sick kids on the Coast Give Me 5 For Kids in 2019!

On Tuesday June 18, Mandy & Rob Palmer will broadcast LIVE from Kincumber Mitre 10 to help raise funds for Give Me 5 For Kids.

The mornings can be tough for our Coasties and specifically our tradies, but we’ll be ensuring that they’re fed and ready for the day with a BBQ breakie, or if you're already awake for the day, participate in our Decktec challenge to win an advertising package on 2GO! Tradies, we're talking to you...

The best part is, anyone who donates on the day will go in the draw to win up to $1000 worth of products from Mitre 10, including a Family Q Weber BBQ!

We'll see you there!

What: Mandy & Rob Palmer LIVE from Mitre 10 Kincumber

When: Tuesday 18th June 6am-9am

Where: Mitre 10 Kincumber

