Go Backstage With AC/DC In New Video

You've had a few weeks to fall in love with the brand new AC/DC track Shot In The Dark and now the band have lifted the curtain, giving us a behind the scenes look at making the music video and the song.

In the video shared by the band you see how they made the music video and the band having a laugh while making it.

Want to know why the clip has a classic AC/DC feel? The band used techniques used on Thunderstruck.

Watch the behind the scenes video:



Catch Angus Young and Brian Johnson from AC/DC talking about the new stuff on Triple M:



