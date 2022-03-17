Goanna Celebrates 40 years Of Debut Album Spirit Of Place With National Tour

Aussie rock ICONS, Goanna have announced a national tour of Australia in 2022 to celebrate forty years of their classic album - Spirit Of Place.

Forty years on, and with their messages of positive engagement in Indigenous rights and environmental protection more relevant than ever, GOANNA have announced an extensive national tour to commemorate and celebrate 40 years of their acclaimed, multi-platinum debut album Spirit of Place and the album’s truly iconic first single Solid Rock.





The 40th Anniversary tour will kick off in June and go through to December. It will take in all capital cities and major regions, from the Top End to Tassie - currently around 25 shows with more to be added.

