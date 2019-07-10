“God’s Country” Scores Blake Shelton His 26th Number One Single

Blake Shelton scored the 26th No. 1 single of his career as “God’s Country” lands at No. 1 on both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week.

The song was written by Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt and Devin Dawson, “God’s Country” is Blake’s first No. 1 single since “I’ll Name the Dogs” topped the charts in December 2017.

“This is such a powerful song and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” says Blake. “When I first heard the song I thought it sounded like a remedy. Like a cure. It just sounds like a missing link in country music for the last 10 or 12 years. It feels like a combination of ‘Ole Red’ and ‘Country Boy Can Survive’ to me, which definitely have a place in country music. Those songs are just rare.”

It took Blake 15-weeks to rise to the top of the charts, while becoming the first song to go #1 for Devin Dawson as a songwriter.

