GoFundMe Launched For Missing Cairns Diver In Indonesia

Fears are mounting for a Cairns diver who has not been seen since a fishing trip off Indonesian coast on Saturday.

The 26-year-old dive boat worker, Shaun Daly was last seen spearfishing during a free dive near Mentawai Islands in Indonesia.

Shaun's brother Martin Daly is now funding his own search for the missing 26-year-old which is costing whopping $14,000 per day.

Indonesian navy and police are also assisting with the search.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

A private plane has been hired to search a chain of Indonesian islands approximately 150km from the Sumatran coast.

A fishing boat last spotted Mr Daly at around 10AM on Saturday, August 28th.

To help fund the massive search, a GoFundMe page has been created with $46,000 already raised by the community.

The plane is reportedly costing $13,700 per day.

28-year-old Martin Daly recently posted an update on the GoFundMe page detailing the area the private plane is scouring.

"Being remote it has to travel an hour from the mainland, pick up a few legends that I've never met in my life who are volunteering to be the eyes in the sky, take off again for (three) hours of flight time searching for shaun and liaising coordinates with boats also searching in the area, drop off the legends then fly an hour home," he wrote.

Shaun was reportedly travelling to the Mentawai Islands to visit a friend, who alerted authorities after he failed to return from his fishing trip.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.