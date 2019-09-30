Gold Coast Awarded Four Extra Draft Picks Over Three Years

Gold Coast has been handed a whopping assistance package from the AFL, receiving four extra draft picks over three seasons.

Their assistance package includes pick one in this year's draft - pushing their pick one back to pick two - as well as the first pick of the second round, currently pick 20.

They have also received a mid-first round pick in the 2020 AFL draft, currently pick 11, and the first pick of the second round in the 2021 AFL draft, currently pick 20.

AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon said it was a package critical to sustaining the club.

“There is no doubt the Gold Coast Suns have had enormous challenges throughout their short history and it is to the benefit of the entire competition that the Suns are competitive,” he said.

“The AFL and football fans want a strong and even competition, and while the endeavour and intent can’t be faulted by the Gold Coast Football Club, there have been executional challenges along the journey that have impacted the on-field competitiveness of the team.

“The club, led by Tony Cochrane and Mark Evans, will continue to build strength in the organisation and delivering on their football strategy is crucial to the club’s long-term success. The special assistance approved by the AFL Commission will contribute to this.

“While the package is set for three years to provide certainty to players, staff and the entire industry, the AFL Commission retains the right to remove future picks and / or academy access based on the club’s performance.”

The Suns will also receive expanded access to academy players, including provision of the Darwin region as an academy zone, the ability to pre-sign Gold Coast Suns academy players (including those from Darwin) without bidding and a 10-player rookie list.