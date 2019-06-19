Gold Coast Bosses To Shiver For Homeless Support At CEO Sleep Out

Gold Coast business and community leaders will be doing their bit to raise money and awareness for the homeless tonight at Cbus Super Stadium.

The Vinnies CEO Sleepout returns for a fourth year on Thursday, with around 200 leaders of business, government and the community coming together to sleep rough and brave the cold.

Vinnies Queensland Gold Coast executive officer Kris Martin urges everyone to help make a difference by donating online, as the faces of homelessness continues to change.

"On any given night up to 1700 people on the Gold Coast are homeless," said Mr Martin.

"What we're seeing is it's not the traditional homeless person pushing a shopping trolley down the street.

"We're seeing people with pride who are sleeping in their cars, at local beaches, in community parks.

"Homelessness is changing and circumstances is a big part of that."

St Vincent de Paul Society has set a nationwide funding foal of $7 million in 2019.

It is hoped Thursday's event on the Gold Coast will help raise at least $500,000 across the city alone.