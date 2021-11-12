Gold Coast Braces For New Restrictions Amid Mystery Cases

As authorities race to track down the origins of two mystery cases, the Gold Coast is bracing for looming restrictions to be re-introduced, as early as today.

Two new community cases were reported in Queensland on Thursday, including a 'concerning' unlinked case, detected in a fully vaccinated Uber driver from Carrara, who was potentially infectious in the community for three days.

The second infection was linked to the Moree cluster and detected in a teenage girl from Beaudesert.

The teen was infectious for several days in Warwick and half a day in Beaudesert, before testing positive while in home quarantine.

Yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was not ruling out restrictions in the region if more cases pop up.

“If we see more unlinked community transmission on the Gold Coast in the next 24 to 48 hours, we may have to put in place some further restrictions". - Premier Palaszczuk

Vaccination rates along the holiday strip have lagged behind the rest of the state, with only 66.3 per cent of eligible people aged over 16 are fully vaccinated, while 79.2 per cent have received their first dose.

Ms Palaszczuk has warned anyone with any symptoms to get tested and if not vaccinated to 'step up' and get the jab.

The Premier has also urged residents on the Gold Coast to wear masks on public transport and in crowded areas where they cannot socially distance, despite Queenslanders advised only two days ago that it was now safe to unmask.

