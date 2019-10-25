Gold Coast Christmas Lights Competition Is Now Open!

It's that time of year again! Christmas is just around the corner and there's nothing more merry than getting involved in the City of Gold Coast Christmas Lights Competition!

If you are keen to get involved or if you're just really excited to go on a bus tour to check out the talent, then we have all the important dates & info you need so you're across it this festive season!

Key dates

Wednesday 23 October 2019: Entries open

Wednesday 13 November 2019: Entries close

Saturday 23 to Sunday 24 November 2019: Judging / Photos taken of entries

Tuesday 26 November 2019: Judging of Mayor's Panel Top 12

Tuesday 3 December 2019: Online voting open

Saturday 14 December 2019: Online voting closes

Wednesday 18 December 2019: Winner's Presentation Ceremony at the Council Chambers Foyer

Thursday 19 December – Tuesday 24 December 2018: Bus tours

Bus tours

Murrays Coaches will be running nightly tours to visit the Mayor’s Panel Top 12 finalist homes from 19 December to 24 December. You can book a seat on one of the official City of Gold Coast Christmas Lights Competition Bus Tours

Please note: Due to the very high number of vehicles and heavy traffic experienced in Upper Coomera in previous years, the Murray’s Bus Tours will not be going to Upper Coomera.

For more info, entry forms and the lot, head to: www.goldcoast.qld.gov.au/thegoldcoast/christmas-lights-competition

Missed the show this morning? Catch up with Bridge & Spida here:

