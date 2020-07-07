Gold Coast Confirm Matt Rowell Will Be Sent In For Shoulder Surgery

Gold Coast has announced star first-year player Matt Rowell will go under the knife on his injured shoulder.

Rowell dislocated his shoulder against Geelong on Saturday, with the Suns confirming on Tuesday they will elect for the more conservative option, rather than risk him playing through.

The injury will likely see him sidelined for at least 12 weeks, meaning his season is in doubt.

"Matt met with a surgeon again today in Sydney and the outcome from that is he’ll undertake some surgery early next week,” Gold Coast's general manager of football operations Jon Haines said.

“This is the first real injury that Matt’s had in his whole career so it was a new experience for him.

“We wanted to make sure that Matt’s parents and Matt himself had really good input and a good understanding of the options available to them.

“Ultimately it was a decision that Matt had to make so we had to make sure that we laid all the evidence and all the research and all the information out for him and his family to consider and for them to make an informed opinion which they have.”