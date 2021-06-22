Gold Coast Council's Big Spend On Road Upgrades In 2021

Big spend on road infrastructure is this year’s central plank for Gold Coast City Council's budget.

Tagged by Mayor Tom Tate as the “back to basics” budget, it includes $2 million road and footpath upgrades, with slip lanes and bridge widening works, aimed to relieve congestion from the city’s increasing population.

The Council's significant investment of $1.83 billion dollar budget spend to unlock the state's potential and stimulate job creation also means a rate rise of around 2.5% for ratepayers.

The extra $50 a week is a weighty jump from last year’s one-off Covid-19 “rates freeze” which kept rates bills at below $1600, but Cr Tate said managing the city’s recovery from Covid-19 was critical.

“We are a city that thrives on confidence, buoyed by small business investment, global tourism and construction,” - Cr Tom Tate

The budget also delivers increased spending on city cleaning, recycling and waste collection.

