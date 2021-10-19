Gold Coast Holiday Booking Surge As Businesses Prepare For Borders Reopening

As Queensland eagerly awaits opening its borders to deliver a much-needed boost to local businesses, the reality could be more of a slow burn according to Tweed's hospitality sector.

With double dose vaccine mandates kicking into gear last week as a part of 'stage one' of NSW re-opening plan, many venues across the Tweed have reported a drop in trade of up to 80 per cent since October 11.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Gold Coast Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the news as it hits.

It comes as a third of all Tweed LGA residents are still yet to receive their second Covid vaccine dose.

Despite the bleak warning, Queensland tourism operators say they are preparing for a very chaotic few weeks ahead, with some already inundated with holiday bookings for Christmas.

Accommodation website WOTIF have revealed that searches for Gold Coast holidays increased by more than 200 per cent in the 24-hours following the Premier's Reopening Roadmap announcement on Monday.

Furthermore, flight bookings have more than doubled after the long-awaited news that fully vaxxed travellers from New south Wales and Victoria can enter Queensland quarantine free from December 17.

Virgin Australia recorded a 137 per cent increase on bookings to Queensland with the majority of interest in the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Cairns.

However, Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan warns tourism will be different and look different post-Covid, with school holiday periods no longer the reliable sure thing for industry survival.

“(Boosting visitation to the Gold Coast) will be the priority for this organisation and we are ready to do it now we have a timeline to work with,” she said. “We are also seeing travel behaviour has changed and next year we are going to see people travelling outside of school holiday periods.

“For us, the Gold Coast needs to be a 365-day-a-year holiday destination and we need to be filling rooms on every one of those days.” - Patricia O'Callaghan

The caution follows Gold Coast tourism losing nearly $4bn of its pre-Covid income during 2020 alone.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr