Gold Coast Hospitality Sector Calls For End To Close Contacts

Business owners on the Gold Coast are calling for close contact rules to be scrapped, citing a drop in productivity if staff were forced to go into quarantine.

Staff shortages is affecting the hospitality sector due to close contact rules, Scott Littler from Choofas Smokehouse & Seafood said the industry will face major issues during the festive season.

"We would have to shut the doors - it’s as simple as that," Mr Littler said.

"At the end of the day, we have got to get back to some sort of normality.

"Let [Covid] run its course."

Lazarus Lab co-owner Morgan Wagstaff is in a similar predicament, after closing her business due to a positive case from one of her workers.

"At any time, Blake [co-worker] or myself could be deemed a close contact, at the grocery store, a friend or an extended family member at Christmas," Ms Wagstaff said.

"This would result in us being in exactly the same position and our business having to close permanently due to the lack of funding despite the isolation [rules]."

The Queensland government altered the close contact rules on Wednesday, fully vaccinated close contacts will now be required to quarantine for seven days instead of 14.

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the 14-day quarantine period will remain for unvaccinated contacts.

"Those individuals who are unvaccinated. The quarantine period continues the same — it will be 14 days as before, that will not be reduced if you are unvaccinated. This is consistent with the national guidelines," he said.

