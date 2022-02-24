Gold Coast Host Australia's Eurovision Talents This Weekend

Australia will decide on which musically gifted artist will represent the nation at Eurovision 2022.

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre will host the glittering performances of eleven acts ahead of Eurovision – Australia Decides.

A winner will be determined by public vote after performances on both Friday February 25 and Saturday February 26.

Locals are expected to pack out the event, where artists will view for a chance to represent Australia at the ultimate song contest in Turin, Italy this May.

All contenders will perform original songs across three shows, with dress rehearsals on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Acts include duo Isaiah Firebrace and Evie Irie, G-NAT!ON, Andrew Lambrou, Jaguar Jonze, Charley, Seann Miley Moore, metal group Voyager, Jude York, Sheldon Riley, PAULINI, and Erica Padilla.

Hosted by comedian Joel Creasey and radio personality Myf Warhurst, the Gold Coast's Australia Decides edition will feature a special performance from 2021 Eurovision star Montaigne.

