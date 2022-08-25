Gold Coast Man Bitten By Police Dog During Broadbeach Arrest

Police have arrested a Gold Coast man after he allegedly crashed into a playground at Kurrawa Park early this morning.

Police were alerted to the incident by a city worker who had watched the incident unfold on CCTV cameras.

The man was allegedly seen doing burnouts on the grass at around 1:40AM before reversing into the playground area.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later where they arrested the man with the help of a police dog.

The 29-year-old man is believed to have been bitten by the police dog during the arrest before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

He was later taken police custody where he is now being officially processed.

The Broadbeach playground has sustained some damage as a result of the crash.

