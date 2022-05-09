Gold Coast Man Granted Bail Following Alleged Axe Attack

A Gold Coast man who faced court today after allegedly attacking an elderly man with an axe has been granted bail.

Myrent John Henare was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 and going armed so as to cause fear after he allegedly attacked 74-year-old Robert John McRobertson with an axe during a heated argument on Sunday.

Mr McRobertson suffered severe injuries during the altercation which broke out at around 2PM on Sunday afternoon at a property on Jimmieson Avenue in Labrador.

Mr Myrent today appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court via videolink where he applied for bail.

Defence barrister James Grehan said that the alleged attack was “out of character” for Mr Myrent.

According to Mr Grehan, the alleged attack occurred after Mr Myrent was invited into Mr McRobertson’s home.

The pair were believed to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Mr Myrent was granted bail based on his lack of criminal history despite police opposing his application.

Mr Myrent is set to face court again on June 14.

