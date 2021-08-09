Gold Coast Mayor Calls For Border Checkpoint At Logan River

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has called for a police checkpoint on the M1 at the Logan River amid fears of another Covid-19 outbreak in Brisbane.

With border checkpoints already established between the Gold Coast and Tweed Shire, Councillor Tate said setting up a checkpoint at Logan River is "not that hard” and would deter people crossing into the Gold Coast for "a day at the beach".

However, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said now is not the time for talk of the Gold Coast locking out Brisbane residents.

“We are still investigating that case on the Gold Coast, there have been exposure sites on the Gold Coast. The Col Coast is incredibly close to the NSW border. The Gold Coast is still of concern and that is why it is included as one of the 11 LGA's " - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Meantime, the state government, and health officials remain focused on Cairns entering its snap lockdown after a taxi driver who tested positive had been in the community while infectious for 10 days.

Queensland recorded 5 new cases on Monday, with four of those connected to the Indooroopilly cluster, with the fifth in hotel quarantine, and all the cases were isolating during their infectious period.

