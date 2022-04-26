Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate Declares Plans To Oversee A Fourth Term

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate is eager to recontest for the parliamentary seat in 2024, which would be his fourth term.

The 63-year-old has confirmed he'll "go around again", declaring his "passion is still burning".

In an interview with myGC, Tate flagged that there's "still things I want to complete on the Gold Coast".

"The major ones dear to the council’s heart are GreenHeart, Light Rail stage 4 all the way to the airport and of course the next stage of HOTA," he said.

"So Culture, Green Space, and major infrastructure. That’s what we want to do, and of course – keeping the rates low. If I can accomplish all those three things plus keeping the rates low – then job done."

"They say one week is a long time in politics, well sixteen years is an eternity so let’s get close to that first."

Tate will become the longest-serving Gold Coast Mayor if he prevails in the next election, but admits his priorities sit with driving the city forward following years of pandemic uncertainty.

"I’d just like to remember that the city has a more diverse and thriving economy and it means the next generation – no matter what field they want to pursue their career – they can do it right here on the Gold Coast and go all the way to the top of the class," Mayor Tate said.

Tate's comments comes as the federal election heats up, issuing residents' concerns for policies applied by local candidates.

"Back our three major projects or have the courage to let the voters know why you don’t," he said.

"Our council has formally put forward three projects that are generational projects so far as providing our city with much-needed infrastructure and open space. They are the GreenHeart Project, Stage 4 Light Rail and the final stages of our HOTA precinct.

"I want every voter to ask their Federal election candidate: do you back these projects and how much funding will you commit to them?"

