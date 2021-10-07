Gold Coast Pop Up Vaccination Clinics Ready To Jab

POP-UP Covid vaccination clinics will be hitting northern Gold Coast this weekend as part of Queensland Health’s extended ‘Super Pfizer Weekend’.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath revealed 18 pop-up clinics open across selected high schools will deliver even more opportunities to get vaccinated.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

“We’re targeting areas with low uptake with these school pop-up clinics. This will initially be a trial to see how popular school-based clinics are, and we hope to expand to more areas in coming weeks,” Minister D’Ath said.

“There is also no need to book – simply walk in and get vaccinated. It doesn’t matter where you got your first dose, you can go to any vaccination clinic to get your second dose. - MP Yvette D’Ath

Education Minister Grace Grace said she was excited to partner with her health colleagues to push the vaccine further into Queensland communities.

“The Department of Education is proud to play a role in the vaccine rollout, and for many of the state’s high schools to be utilised in increasing access to the vaccine,” Minister Grace said.

“We hope that many of Queensland’s students aged 12 and over, and their families, will come forward and get vaccinated this weekend.” - Minister Grace

Pop up clinics will be at:

Ormeau Woods State High School – Pfizer only, 148 Goldmine Road, October 9-10 from 9am-2pm

– Pfizer only, 148 Goldmine Road, October 9-10 from 9am-2pm Pacific Pines State High School – Pfizer only, 15 Archipelago Street, October 9-10, from 9am-2pm

For a full list of Queensland Health vaccination locations, including pop-up locations click here.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.