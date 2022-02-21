Gold Coast Rail Service To Receive Major Upgrade

The Queensland State Government has announced funding for major upgrade to Gold Coast's rail service to Brisbane.

A $1.12 billion upgrade is set to slash travel times for services between the two Queensland cities.

Old tracks will be upgraded near Beenleigh, connecting an old rail corridor from Logan to Kuraby.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the plan on Tuesday, headlining the first major infrastructure project ahead of the 2032 Olympics.

"As we plan and build for the Olympics, this project is all about making sure people spend less time commuting and more time at home with their families and enjoying our great Queensland lifestyle," she said.

"We’ve seen significant growth in South East Queensland over the last two decades and we expect this to continue with an extra 1.2 million people living in the region by 2036.

"My government is committed to seeing transport times between the Gold Coast and Brisbane reduced, as we continue to see the population increase in key suburban areas along the rail corridor."

Transport Minister Mark Bailey says funding to start the project will benefit all commuters.

"We are limited in the number of peak services we run each day, but by duplicating the track between Kuraby and Beenleigh stations, we can increase capacity,” Bailey said.

"Local motorists will also benefit with five level crossings to be removed and nine stations upgraded – vastly improving the amenities available to local commuters."

"We know this project will deliver an abundance of economic and social benefits to the Logan region, and for all those who use the rail line to travel between the Gold Coast and Brisbane." - QLD Transport Minister

