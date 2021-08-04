Gold Coast Responds To Delta Outbreak By Suspending Medical Surgeries

As the Covid Delta outbreak threatens to drain more hospital resources in South East Queensland, Gold Coast Health has suspended non-urgent category 3 elective surgeries.

According to the Commonwealth Government, every patient waiting for surgery is classified into one of the following categories:

Needing treatment within 30 days Needing treatment within 90 days Needing treatment at some point in the next year

Category 3 Elective Surgeries Suspended:

While no cases were reported on the Gold Coast on Tuesday August 3, Gold Coast will still be stopping any patients from receiving their surgeries who fall under category three.

The Queensland Government has committed a total of $265 million to seven new satellite hospital facilities around South Eat Queensland, and Gold Coast will soon be receiving their very own.

An Estimates hearing in state parliament stated the facility would not have overnight beds.

The Liberal National Party confirmed the 28 bed facility at Tugun will be nothing more than a community day clinic, and will do little to relieve pressure on emergency departments.

In other news, the Kua Thai Restaurant in the Sungold Arcade has now become an exposure site.

If you visited the Sungold Arcade in Southport on Friday July 30, between 12.30pm-2pm, you must immediately get tested and start your home quarantine, regardless of the result.

