Gold Coast’s Brayden Crossley Reportedly Facing Four-Year Ban After Positive Drug Test

Gold Coast’s Brayden Crossley is facing a four-year ban after returning a positive match day test for cocaine ahead of a NEAFL game, according to Andrew Hamilton in the Courier Mail.

Cocaine is considered performance enhancing if detected on match day.

ASADA is waiting for a B sample after Crossley returned a positive test for cocaine ahead of the May 25 NEAFL game vs Sydney Swans Reserves.

Gold Coast issued the following response to the Courier Mail:

“We have been notified that Brayden Crossley has received notification of an adverse analytical finding from a recent test by under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code.

“The club supports the role of and will fully co-operate during this process.

“We are continuing to provide Brayden with wellbeing support and want to stress that it would be inappropriate to pre-empt the outcome of the matter at this time.

“Brayden has sought independent legal advice to assist him going forward.

“The club’s public commentary on this issue is governed by strict protocols, and as such under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code we are unable to provide any further commentary whilst the process unfolds.’’

