Gold Coast Small Businesses Expected To Lose $300M Due To Snap Lockdown

Queensland’s three-day snap lockdown came into effect Tuesday evening and was planned to last until 6PM on Friday.

The lockdown was implemented across the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the remainder of south-east Queensland.

Gold Coasters were ordered to stay at home unless buying essential groceries or medication, carrying out essential work or study, exercising, or receiving and producing medical care and support.

Aquatic centres and major sporting centres were closed, city-run events, including markets, were cancelled and all libraries were shut as a result of the introduced restrictions.

Masks were required in all public situations, indoors or otherwise.

State-wide closures were expected to be a massive hindrance to the local economy, arriving as the school holidays began and the financial year ended.

Dominique Lamb, CEO of the National Retail Association, said it was estimated that small businesses would miss out on a combined $300 million in sales.

“There’s no doubt that this is going to be a bit of a cost exercise and, of course, all we can hope is that it is a short lockdown and that we get back on with it and that more people get vaccinated.”

Gold Coast Enters First Day Of Queensland's Snap Lockdown

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.