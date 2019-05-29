Gold Coast Teen To Run Marathon In Budgie Smugglers

If the thought of running 42km seems hard enough, image doing it in nothing but a pair of budgie smugglers!

That's exactly what local teen Dylan Nicholson aims to do in a month's time at the Gold Coast Marathon on July 7.

The 19-year-old will have to deal with plenty of chaffing and wedgies, but said it would be worth it if he reaches his goal of raising $5,000 for the Black Dog Institute.



Dylan said he chose to donate to the mental health charity after one of his mates opened up to him about his battle with mental health.

"He didn't tell anyone else and I literally had no clue what to do," he said.

"I thought, if I don't know what to do there must be more people out there who aren't very educated on mental health so my whole goal is to just raise awareness".

Click here to donate.