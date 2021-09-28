Gold Coast Tourism operators are hoping for clarity around the reopening of domestic borders this week.

The revised Doherty Institute modelling will be discussed at National Cabinet on Friday, and it’s expected that state and territory leaders will provide clarity around state borders.

Gold Coast tourism braces for National Cabinet reopening plans

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said she is looking forward to meeting with our state leaders to create the roadmap.

"I look forward to having that discussion with the prime minister and other premiers on Friday."

Daniel Gschwind from the Australian Tourism Industry Council says the sector is ready.

“We are prepared as an industry to do what it takes to support safe workplaces, safe places to visit, but we have to be given a bit of notice. What do we have to do potentially in relation to travel pass, a vaccination pass, what do we have to do in the future with the tracing and the apps and the control of visitor flows.”

This comes after Destination Gold Coast CEO Patricia O’Callaghan confirmed that the Gold Coast tourism industry had taken a $3.2 billion hit in September, and a further billion loss was forecast by the end of the month.

The current roadmap would see state border restrictions drop between a 70-80 percent vaccination rate.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.