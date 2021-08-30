Gold Coast Traffic Disrupted As Sinkhole Opens Up

There were unexpected traffic delays in the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon, with a sinkhole suddenly opening in Burleigh Waters.

Traffic along the Southport-Burleigh Rd near the local Bunnings was drawn to a crawl after a water main burst occurred causing the collapse.

The sinkhole happened southbound along Bermuda Street in Burleigh Waters, just near the intersection with Reedy Creek Road.

A Gold Coast City Council spokesperson said, "repairs have commenced and services will return to normal as soon as possible but this may take several hours”.

Police were on site directing traffic, with authorities advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The spokesperson said water supply in the area is not affected.



