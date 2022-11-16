Gold Coast Under Strict Fire Ban Ahead Of Extreme Hot Weather

A local fire ban has been enforced across the Gold Coast by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The move comes ahead of extreme weather conditions from Wednesday, November 16.

The ban will cover Logan, Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley as well as Somerset.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to the Bureau, the Gold Coast is at extreme risk of fire with hot weather moving across the southeast.

Wednesday is set to see a top of 30 degrees along with strong dry winds putting the region at high risk of fires.

The fire ban means the lighting of fires within any of the areas listed under the fire ban are illegal, permits to light fires within the listed areas are cancelled and all open fires are strictly banned.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.