Gold Coast Uni Hospital Clocks More Than 36,000 COVID Jabs

New Queensland Health figures show the state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics have hit a new daily jab record.

More than 9,000 jabs were administered in just one day, which is three times the rate the rollout was achieving just a fortnight ago.

Gold Coast Joins State Wide Covid Jab Blitz

On the Gold Coast, there's been 36,000 jabs administered at Gold Coast University Hospital.

That number will receive a big boost this weekend with the State Government COVID jab blitz for registered 40-49-year olds, as well as residential aged care and disability workers.

There are currently 18 vaccination hubs across the state that are involved in the blitz this weekend.

